Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.