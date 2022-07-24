Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $150.51 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $150.51 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.67 or 0.00024975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 242,646,286 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

