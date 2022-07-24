Financial Analysis: Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) versus BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emclaire Financial and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.23 $10.17 million $3.72 9.00 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 2.88 $618.12 million $7.76 10.07

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial. Emclaire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Emclaire Financial and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.48%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 25.39% 11.39% 0.95% BOK Financial 29.37% 10.19% 1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Emclaire Financial pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Emclaire Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emclaire Financial

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.