FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 736.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

