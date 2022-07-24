First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FNLIF stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

