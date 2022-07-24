First National Trust Co Acquires 7,310 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.