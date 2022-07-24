First National Trust Co Buys 11,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

