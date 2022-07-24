First National Trust Co Buys 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

