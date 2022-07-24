First National Trust Co Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.