First National Trust Co Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $104.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

