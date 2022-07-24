First National Trust Co Purchases 196 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 72,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.