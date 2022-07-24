First National Trust Co Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 547.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned 0.26% of Encore Wire worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.21. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

