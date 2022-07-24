First National Trust Co Sells 17,384 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $74.90 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

