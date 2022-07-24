Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

