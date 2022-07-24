Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.