Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $710.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.79.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

