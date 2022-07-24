Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 0.3% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,456,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $154.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.25.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

