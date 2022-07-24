Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

