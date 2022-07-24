Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $556,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

