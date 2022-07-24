Frontier (FRONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.77 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and $2.95 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

