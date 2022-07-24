FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Increased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 466,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 2.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

