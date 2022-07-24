Fusion (FSN) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $468,665.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,431.36 or 0.99964641 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001765 BTC.
Fusion Coin Profile
FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,204,406 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.
Buying and Selling Fusion
