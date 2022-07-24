Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

