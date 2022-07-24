Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.