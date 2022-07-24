Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 80.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average is $223.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

