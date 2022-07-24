Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 6,954 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

