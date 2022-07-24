Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 70 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $301.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average is $326.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

