Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.31% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAPE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 74,925 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

CAPE opened at $22.21 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.