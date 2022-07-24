FUZE Token (FUZE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,148.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.17 or 0.00058183 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $9,923.13 and approximately $33,148.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

