FUZE Token (FUZE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,148.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.17 or 0.00058183 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $9,923.13 and approximately $33,148.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016709 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032685 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
