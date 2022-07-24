Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

