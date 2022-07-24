Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

