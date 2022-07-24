Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Glenville Bank Stock Performance

Shares of GLNV stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Glenville Bank has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.01.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

