Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Holdings Raised by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $24.24 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.