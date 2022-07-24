GoChain Hits Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $204,705.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,184,779,217 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

