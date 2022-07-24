GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0004 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $5,429.44 and $5,652.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032955 BTC.

GoHelpFund Coin Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

