Graviton (GTON) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032710 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars.

