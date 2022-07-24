Graviton (GTON) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016639 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032710 BTC.
Graviton Coin Profile
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Buying and Selling Graviton
