Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,116 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

