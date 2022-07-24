HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 11.4 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $20.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.36.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.