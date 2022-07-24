HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $20.72 on Friday, hitting $202.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.83. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.36.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

