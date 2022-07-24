Head-To-Head Comparison: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.62%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 24.81% 13.61% 1.25% Finward Bancorp 18.42% 8.75% 0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $136.87 million 1.74 $37.52 million $5.26 7.79 Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.43 $14.96 million $3.55 10.61

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Finward Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, business employee purchase cards, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated through 30 locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.