HEX (HEX) Market Cap Reaches $7.40 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, HEX has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $7.40 billion and approximately $5.15 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00444415 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.88 or 0.01953760 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00352428 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000205 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.