Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

