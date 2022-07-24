Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.