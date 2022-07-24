Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 80.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $451.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.37. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.