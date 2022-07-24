Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

