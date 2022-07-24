Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $96.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 over the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $831,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $993,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.