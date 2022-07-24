Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $96.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.31.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels
In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 over the last ninety days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE H opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.