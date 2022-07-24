Hydra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $231,341.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00013957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $231,341.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032844 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,742,980 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.