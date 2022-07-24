IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises 0.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

JSML opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

