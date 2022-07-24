IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,804 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,872,000 after acquiring an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after buying an additional 190,298 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,114 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $56.82.

