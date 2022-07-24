IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $137.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.